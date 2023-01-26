Maoist Center stresses on national consensus for president

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to stress on forging national consensus for a new president.

During a meeting held on Thursday, the party’s standing committee discussed the need to forge national consensus on the election for new president citing the new political situation that has arisen after Nepali Congress also voted in support of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on January 10.

Talking to media after the meeting, standing committee member Devendra Paudel said that Maoist Center will stress on building national consensus for president in order to facilitate consensus among political parties, to safeguard the Constitution, and to ensure a full five-year term for the current hung Parliament.

He said that the party has decided to put emphasis on national consensus on the president’s election as a new situation has arisen after NC also gave the vote of confidence to PM Dahal.

“Congress also gave the vote of confidence to the prime minister. Our view is that we should forge national consensus on president as a new situation has emerged in politics. It does not mean we are looking to forge consensus by excluding UML,” Paudel said.