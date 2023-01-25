NC conspiring to break coalition, but it won't break. UML will get president: Prithvi Subba Gurung

CPN-UML Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung has accused the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) of conspiring to break the ruling coalition but claimed that it will not be broken.

In a video interview with Setopati Gurung who played a crucial role in bringing UML and CPN (Maoist Center) together for this coalition, however, conceded that there is suspicion that Maoist Center wants to give the post of president to NC in return for the confidence vote to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government violating the power sharing agreement in the coalition.

"The step (to vote for Dahal government) was taken by NC for three Cs—conspiracy, confusion and conflict. The suspicion has started as NC started the campaign to weaken the current coalition. But this will not make any difference to the agreement between UML and Maoists. UML will get president."

He has revealed that the party has not held any discussion about the presidential candidate and added that Chairman KP Sharma Oli will take the final call on the issue. "There are rumors saying Subash Chandra Nembang, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Yuvaraj Gyawali and Ishwar Pokharel are possible candidates. But nobody has been able to guess what chairman has thought about it."

He has claimed that UML can bring CPN (Unified Socialist), formed after split in UML, to the current government and there can even be party unification. "There can even be party unification with Madhav Kumar Nepal (Unified Socialist chairman) and others. The difference between them and us is only in name and leaders. We have the same ideology. We had different views and ideologies with Maoists though. If the differences with Maoists could be resolved (to unify and form CPN), Unified Socialist is same. It is but a party formed by people who left UML."

Gurung, who served as the first chief minister of Gandaki province, has also stressed that those opposing federalism are also opposing the Constitution. "One can say 'I don't believe in federalism' in democracy. Our own central members have also said so. But one cannot morally say so. Those who oppose federalism are also opposing the Constitution," he has reasoned. "RPP also cannot oppose federalism on moral grounds because it is savoring fruits of federalism. Is it morally right to keep eating the fruits of federalism and say this tree is not necessary?