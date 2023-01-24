Oli meets Dahal at Baluwatar

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed contemporary politics during the meeting, according to a Baluwatar source. The leaders discussed the upcoming presidential election and also talked about completing the provincial governments.

There is apprehension in UML that CPN (Maoist Center) wants to give the post of president to the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) in return for the confidence vote violating the power sharing agreement in the coalition.