The Federal Parliament Secretariat has recognized Nepali Congress (NC) as the main opposition party despite the party voting in support of Prime Minister (PM) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the floor test.

NC parliamentary party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba has now become the main opposition leader.

NC had written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat inquiring about the perks and benefits for the main opposition leader. The Federal Parliament Secretariat in response has written that Deuba will get all perks and benefits in capacity as main opposition leader.

There was confusion about whether the grand old party should be considered a ruling party or an opposition party after it voted for PM Dahal but NC has stated that it will remain an opposition party despite voting for PM Dahal.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat provides space for parliamentary party office inside the Singh Durbar and staffers to the political parties. Under Secretary deployed at the NC parliamentary party office Hom Nath Pahari had written the letter to the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

Deuba, as the main opposition leader, will now be eligible for many perks and benefits in addition to that provided for federal HoR member.