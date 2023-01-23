Gajurel appointed PM's chief political advisor

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has appointed Deputy General Secretary of CPN (Maoist Center) Haribol Gajurel as his chief political advisor on Monday.

Gajurel confirmed his appointment as PM Dahal’s chief political advisor with Setopati.

Gajurel, who hails from Sindhuli, was not given ticket in the recent elections. Maoist Center got one of the two constituencies in Sindhuli while Nepali Congress got the other as per the sharing of seats among the parties in the then ruling coalition.

PM Dahal seems to have compensated Gajurel for that with the latest appointment.