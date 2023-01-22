NC inqures with parliament secretariat about perks and benefits of main opposition leader

Nepali Congress (NC) has written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat inquiring about the perks and benefits for the main opposition leader.

The party, that voted in support of Prime Minister (PM) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the floor test, has written a letter addressing general secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat inquiring about the perks and benefits of the main opposition leader, according to Secretary at the House of Representatives (HoR) Gopal Nath Yogi. “It’s more an inquiry about the perks and benefits than demanding that.”

The Federal Parliament Secretariat provides space for parliamentary party office inside the Singh Durbar and staffers to the political parties. Under Secretary deployed at the NC parliamentary party office Hom Nath Pahari has written the letter to the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

There is confusion about whether the grand old party should be considered a ruling party or an opposition party after it voted for PM Dahal but NC has stated that it will remain an opposition party despite voting for PM Dahal.

Sher Bahadur Deuba is the NC parliamentary party leader and will become the main opposition leader if NC were to be considered an opposition party. The main opposition leader receives many perks and benefits in addition to that provided for federal HoR member.