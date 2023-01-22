NC's Koirala faction holds meeting

The Shekhar Koirala faction of Nepali Congress (NC) has held a meeting in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The meeting that started at eight in the morning at Anupam Foodland, Battisputali will discuss recent political developments and forge common position, according to Koirala's secretariat.

A few leaders of the faction including General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma are unhappy with the party's decision to vote in support of the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government during the floor test even as the establishment claims the grand old party will remain in the opposition despite voting for Dahal.

The faction has also accused NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba of not convening central committee meeting to take decision on important issues and not doing election review in time. Leaders in the faction are also unhappy that the faction has not been able to put pressure on Deuba to comply with the party statute.

The meeting will also discuss about Deuba's inability to complete the party's sister organizations. The faction will decide about its strategy in the central committee meeting scheduled to start on January 29. The central committee meeting has already been postponed twice by Deuba.