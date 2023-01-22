Rastriya Swatantra Party's Indira Rana Magar elected deputy speaker

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Indira Rana Magar has has been elected new deputy speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR).

The common coalition candidate Rana Magar has been elected deputy speaker with 166 votes on Saturday. She has defeated Mukta Kumari Yadav of Nepali Congress (NC).

The 52-year-old Rana Magar hails from Jhapa. She became an HoR member from RSP through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

She was active in the field of social work and child rights before entering politics. She is the founding chairperson of Prisoners Assistance Nepal, a non-profit organization that looks after children whose parents are in prison.

She was also listed on BBC 100 Women.

The third largest party in the ruling coalition Rastriya Swatantyra Party got the post of deputy speaker and the largest CPN-UML the speaker as per the agreement for sharing spoils within the coalition. CPN-UML lawmaker Dev Raj Ghimire was elected speaker on Thursday defeating Ishwari Neupane of NC.