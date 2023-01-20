NC’s Mukta Kumari Yadav files candidacy for deputy speaker

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Mukta Kumari Yadav has filed candidacy for deputy speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR).

She filed her candidacy at the Parliament building in New Baneshwar on Friday afternoon.

NC lawmaker Badri Pandey is her proposer, and CPN (Unified Socialist) lawmaker Met Mani Chaudhary and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) lawmaker Sarbendra Nath Shukla are her supporters.

NC fielded Yadav as its candidate for deputy speaker after holding discussion with Unified Socialist, LSP, Rastriya Janamorcha and other parties.

Yadav hails from Dhanusha. She became an HoR member from NC through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system. She had won the most votes as central member in the 14th general convention of NC.

Yadav became a member of the National Assembly from Madhes Province in 2017. She was also elected to the second Constituent Assembly.

She was a teacher before joining politics.

Earlier on Friday, Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker Indira Rana Magar filed candidacy for the post of deputy speaker. She is the ruling coalition’s common candidate.

The election for deputy speaker is scheduled to take place at 1 PM Saturday.