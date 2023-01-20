Indira Rana Magar coalition candidate for deputy speaker

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Indira Rana Magar has filed candidacy for deputy speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Sobita Gautam of RSP is her proposer while Krishna Gopal Shrestha of CPN-UML, Narayani Sharma of CPN (Maoist Center) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden are her supporters.

A parliamentary party meeting of RSP on Friday had decided to field Rana Magar as its candidate for the post of deputy speaker.

The 52-year-old Rana Magar hails from Jhapa. She became an HoR member from RSP through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

She was active in the field of social work and child rights before entering politics. She is the founding chairperson of Prisoners Assistance Nepal, a non-profit organization that looks after children whose parents are in prison.

She was also listed on BBC 100 Women.