Election for deputy speaker on Saturday

The election for deputy speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) will be held on Saturday.

Pashupati Shumsher Rana, the eldest member of the HoR, said that the election for deputy speaker will be held during the HoR meeting at 1 PM Saturday.

CPN-UML lawmaker Dev Raj Ghimire was elected speaker on Thursday defeating Ishwari Devi Neupane of Nepali Congress. Ghimire received 167 votes while Neupane got 100 votes. One lawmaker abstained from voting. A total of 268 lawmakers were present in the House meeting on Thursday.

Rana has also given instruction to publish the schedule for deputy speaker’s election.

Political parties have yet to finalize their candidates for the post of deputy speaker.