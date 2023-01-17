Ranking of 4 DPMs determined, Lingden ranked last

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has finalized ranking of the four deputy PMs.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has been made DPM and Energy Minister on Tuesday while three DPMs—UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel, Senior Vice-chairman of Maoist Center Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane—were sworn in along with PM Dahal on December 26.

Paudel was ranked second behind Dahal followed by Shrestha and Lamichhane. Lingden, who has been appointed DPM Tuesday, has been ranked below Lamichhane.