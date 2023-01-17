Ruling coalition meets to finalize sharing of ministries

A meeting of the ruling coalition to finalize sharing of ministries has begun at Baluwatar.

The high-level political mechanism is meeting at the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Monday evening to finalize sharing of ministries among the ruling coalition partners.

The meeting features top leaders of five parties in the ruling coalition. Leaders of Nagarik Unmukti Party and Janamat Party, which have supported the government, are not present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal won the vote of confidence in Parliament on January 10 but he has not been able to expand his Cabinet yet.

He has assigned portfolios to only three ministers so far, with four ministers still without portfolio.

Earlier on Monday, Dahal had reached Balkot to meet CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, who is also the coordinator of the high-level political mechanism.

After the meeting, Dahal had said that sharing of ministries would be finalized on Monday itself.