PM Dahal meets Oli at Balkot

Prime Minister (PM) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter’s residence in Balkot on Monday. The two leaders are still holding discussion.

This is the second time that Dahal has reached Balkot since he passed the floor test on January 10. He has not been able to expand the Cabinet even after passing the floor test.

The ruling coalition has been preparing to hold a meeting and finalize sharing of ministries but that has not happened yet.

Dahal, who passed the floor test with 268 votes including those from Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Unified Socialist), has called meeting of all the parties who voted for him for Tuesday.