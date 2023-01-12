NC to talk with all parties before fielding candidates for speaker, deputy speaker

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to hold discussions with other parties before fielding candidates for speaker and deputy speaker.

The meeting of current and former NC office-bearers at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Dhumbarahi on Thursday has decided to hold discussions with all the parties in government and opposition about elections for speaker and deputy speaker, according to Joint General Secretary Badri Pandey.

Whether the grand old party will field candidates for speaker and deputy speaker has been closely watched especially in light of it giving vote of confidence to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Tuesday.

The election for federal speaker will be held on January 19.

The meeting also discussed completing the party’s student wing considering the upcoming elections in colleges.

Pandey added that the party’s provincial committees have been authorized to take a call on whether to contest the elections for speaker and deputy speaker in the provinces or not.