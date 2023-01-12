Dahal, Oli discuss Cabinet expansion

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have held discussion on Cabinet expansion.

Oli met Dahal at the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Thursday afternoon.

Dahal has started preparations for Cabinet expansion after passing the floor test on Tuesday with a whopping 168 votes including those from Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers.

According to a source, Oli visited Baluwatar to discuss Cabinet expansion and other issues with Dahal.

Earlier, Dahal had reached Balkot on Wednesday evening to discuss Cabinet expansion and other issues with Oli.

The ruling coalition was also scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss sharing of ministries, but it is not certain yet whether the meeting will take place or not.