Rajendra Singh Rawal of UML appointed Sudur Paschim chief minister

Rajendra Singh Rawal of CPN-UML has been appointed chief minister of Sudur Paschim province.

Province Chief Devraj Joshi appointed Rawal as Sudur Paschim chief minister on Wednesday evening. Rawal will take the oath of office and secrecy as chief minister on Thursday.

Province Chief Joshi had given parties one week to form a government with the support of two or more parties as none of the parties had a clear majority in the provincial assembly.

Rawal, who is the UML parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly, had staked claim to the post of chief minister with the support of 29 lawmakers.

As per the agreement between the ruling coalition partners, Rawal will serve as chief minister for two-and-a-half years and CPN (Maoist Center) will get the chief minister for the remaining two-and-a-half years.