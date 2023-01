Lila Giri of UML appointed Lumbini CM

Lila Giri of CPN-UML has been appointed chief minister of Lumbini province.

Lumbini Province Chief Amik Sherchan appointed Giri as Lumbini’s chief minister on Wednesday. Giri is the UML parliamentary party leader in Lumbini provincial assembly.

Province Chief Sherchan had given parties until 4 PM Wednesday to form a majority government as per Article 168 (2) of the Constitution.

Giri staked claimed to the post of chief minister with signatures of 58 lawmakers at 2 PM Wednesday.

Giri has been supported by CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Nagarik Unmukti Party, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party and two independent lawmakers.

UML is the largest party in Lumbini province with 29 seats, Maoist Center has 10 seats, and RPP and Nagarik Unmukti Party have four seats each. JSP, LSP and Janamat Party have three seats each.