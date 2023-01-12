No quid pro quo deal with NC: Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that there has been no agreement to give Nepali Congress (NC) anything in exchange for giving him the vote of confidence.

Emerging from Parliament after passing the floor test in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Dahal said that the vote of confidence has added his responsibilities.

Dahal passed the floor test with 268 votes as NC also voted in his favor. Only Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha voted against the government. A total of 270 lawmakers were present in the House meeting on Tuesday.