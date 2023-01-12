Election for House speaker on January 19

The election for speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) will be held on January 19.

Pashupati Shumsher Rana, the oldest member in the HoR, announced the date for the election during the House meeting on Tuesday.

The speaker’s election schedule will be published on January 17.

The date for the election was set after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal passed the floor test in the HoR with 268 votes on Tuesday.

All the parties in the House apart from Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha voted in support of the Dahal-led government.

(Editor's Note: The date for election has been corrected since first publication)