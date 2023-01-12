NC decides to give vote of confidence to PM Dahal

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to give vote of confidence to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The NC working committee meeting at New Baneshwore on Tuesday has decided to vote in support of the Dahal government during the floor test to be held later on Tuesday, according to an NC leader.

“We have decided to give vote of confidence to counter KP Sharma Oli’s statement in the House on Monday,” the leader reasoned.

Oli had defended his act of dissolving the last House twice while addressing the first meeting of the newly elected House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday.

NC has 89 seats in the HoR.

The grand old party, however, has decided to stay in the opposition despite giving the vote of confidence.

Dahal had quit the coalition with NC and CPN (Unified Socialist) on December 25 and became PM with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

Unified Socialist also decided to give vote of confidence after the party's secretariat meeting earlier on Tuesday.