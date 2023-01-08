Nagarik Unmukti Party to sit in opposition bench

Nagarik Unmukti Party has decided to sit in the opposition bench in Parliament.

The party has informed the Parliament Secretariat that it will sit in the opposition bench in the first meeting of the newly-elected House of Representatives on Monday.

The Parliament Secretariat said that it has made arrangements accordingly as Nagarik Unmukti Party has informed that it will give the vote of confidence to the government but stay in opposition.

Nagarik Unmukti Party Chairman Ranjita Shrestha said that they will give the vote of confidence to the government but will not join the government.

“We have decided to not join the government until Resham Chaudhary is released. But we will give the vote of confidence to the government,” Shrestha said.

Before the first session of Parliament begins, the Parliament Secretariat asks political parties whether they will sit in Parliament. It had asked Nagarik Unmukti Party three days ago where it will sit.

According to the Parliament Secretariat, Nepali Congress, CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party will be seated in the opposition bench.