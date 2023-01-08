UML's Hikmat Karki appointed Province 1 CM

CPN-UML leader Hikmat Kumar Karki has been appointed Province 1 chief minister (CM).

Provincial Chief Parshuram Khapung has appointed Karki, who was elected to the provincial assembly from Jhapa-5(A), on Sunday making him the fourth CM of Province 1.

He has become CM with support of 60 lawmakers—far more than the required number of 47—including 40 from UML, 13 from CPN (Maoist Center), six from RPP and one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

UML Parliamentary Party Leader Karki was supported by his compatriots Indra Bahadur Angbo from Maoist Center, Bhakti Sitaula from RPP and Nirmala Limbu from JSP.