Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has authorized party chairman Mahantha Thakur to take a decision on whether to support the government or not.

A meeting of the LSP executive committee held at the party’s central office on Sunday authorized Thakur to take a decision on the matter.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Thakur said that the party has not decided yet whether to support the government or stay in opposition.

He said that they have not received an official proposal from Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli about supporting the government.

“We have not received any official proposal from Prachanda [Dahal] and Oli seeking support to the government,” Thakur said. “We are still in the previous coalition, we are watching whether Congress will support the government or stay in opposition. Congress hasn’t held talks with us either.”

He said that there is no need for discussion on the issue of whether to join the government or not as the party has not received a proposal for support from the government.

Thakur said that the party has instructed its lawmakers to not leave the Kathmandu Valley.

LSP has four lawmakers in the House of Representatives.