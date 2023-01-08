Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party sign 12-point agreement

Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party have signed a 12-point agreement.

The two parties, which have supported the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government, signed the agreement on Sunday.

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut and Nagarik Unmukti Party Chairman Ranjita Shrestha signed the agreement on behalf of their parties.

The 12-point agreement includes taking initiatives for the release of Resham Chaudhary, passing the ordinance brought by the Sher Bahadur Deuba government from Parliament, and taking initiatives for making the Lal Commission report public, among others.

Janamat Party has six lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Nagarik Unmukti Party has four.