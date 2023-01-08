Bhattarai set to return to Maoist Center

Nepal Samajwadi Party led by Baburam Bhattarai is set to be unified with CPN (Maoist Center).

Nepal Samajwadi leaders including Bhattarai, Co-chairman Ganga Narayan Shrestha and others met Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar on Saturday and talked about unification.

The leaders also discussed about the floor test sought by Prime Minister (PM) Dahal on Tuesday apart from unification, according to Shrestha.

The party led by Bhattarai, who quit Maoist Center seven years ago, has long been preparing for unification with Maoist Center. Its candidates had contested the recent federal and provincial elections with the election symbol of Maoist Center, and even the candidates for the Proportional Represnetation (PR) electoral system were included in the closed list of Maoist Center.

Maoist Center has already formed a team under Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara and including General Secretary Dev Gurung, and Deputy General Secretaries Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Janardan Sharma and Shakti Basnet to hold dialogue for left unity.

Nepal Samajwadi is expected to announce its team for dialogue shortly.