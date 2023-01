Political parties have proposed holding the election for speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) on January 20.

According to CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Whip Hitraj Pandey, an all-party meeting held on Friday made the proposal.

“Today’s meeting has proposed the date for the election. Now the Secretariat will publish a schedule based on that,” said Pandey.

The first meeting of Parliament is set to take place on January 9.