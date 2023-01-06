Tell cadres about gains or losses of electoral alliance: NC monitoring committee

The election monitoring and disciplinary committee under the Nepali Congress (NC) central mobilization committee has made the report of monitoring the federal and provincial elections held on November 20, 2022 public.

The committee led by central member Ananda Prasad Dhungana has made the report including recommendations public on Thursday.

“Do answer to the cadres about the gains or losses from cooperation with other parties as the political parties with different political, social and economic agenda have their own strategy and working principles,” one of the recommendations reads.

NC had forged electoral alliance with CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Rastriya Janamorcha and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) and became the single largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) securing 89 seats including 32 won through the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system despite contesting only in 91 of 165 constituencies.

But the grand old party could not continue the then ruling coalition as Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal formed the new government with support of six other parties including CPN-UML after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make Dahal prime minister (PM) first as part of the agreement to take turns as PM.

The report has also recommended NC to bring programs to attract new voters toward the party, according to Dhungana. It has also advised the party to complete sister organizations in time.