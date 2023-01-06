Rekha Sharma declines offer to become vice-president

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Rekha Sharma has turned down the offer to become vice-president.

According to a Maoist Center source, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had requested Sharma to become vice-president. But she declined their offer.

If Sharma became vice-president, a by-election would have to be held in Dang-2, from where she has been elected. Oli had planned to field UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel in the by-election if Sharma accepted the offer to become vice-president, and Dahal had also agreed to his plan.

Sharma had defeated Pokharel by 193 votes in Dang-2 in the November 20 election.