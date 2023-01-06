PM Dahal instructs Commerce Secretary to slash fuel prices

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has given instruction to slash the prices of petroleum products.

According to the prime minister’s press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma, PM Dahal instructed the commerce secretary to slash the prices of petroleum products during a meeting at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Thursday.

The prime minister instructed the commerce secretary to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel to provide relief to the public.

Pointing that prices of petroleum products had gone down in the international market, PM Dahal instructed the secretary to adjust the fuel prices accordingly.