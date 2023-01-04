NC postpones central committee meeting

Nepali Congress (NC) has postponed its central committee meeting.

NC decided to put off the central committee meeting that it had called for January 6.

According to NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel, the central committee meeting will now take place on January 12 at Sanepa.

The party has called the meeting to review the recently held elections and to decide the party’s future strategy.

Meanwhile, NC has called a meeting of its parliamentary party for January 7.

National Assembly and House of Representatives meetings begin from January 9.