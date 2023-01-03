Unified Socialist still undecided about supporting new government

The Madhav Nepal-led CPN (Unified Socialist) has yet to reach a decision on supporting the new government even after four days of deliberations in the standing committee and politburo.

The party is still in a 'wait and see' mode regarding whether or not to support the government headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Unified Socialist could not reach a concrete decision even after its standing committee meeting on Saturday and Sunday and politburo meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

The party will now take a decision after discussing the issue in the secretariat meeting.

PM Dahal had met Unified Socialist Chairman Nepal a few days ago and asked him to support the government.

However, Unified Socialist has been claiming that the government has not sent a formal letter to the party for support.

There are differing views among leaders within the party on whether the party should support the government or not. Therefore, the party has adopted a 'wait and see' policy on the issue.

Talking to journalists at the party’s central office on Tuesday, Unified Socialist spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada said that the government has not sent a formal letter for support, adding that the party will discuss the issue and take a decision if such a letter arrives.

“No formal proposal has arrived regarding supporting the government. If the proposal comes, the party will decide what to do after carefully studying the roles of other parties in the ruling coalition too,” Khatiwada said.

According to Khatiwada, the party is always committed to forge unity among leftists and forming a left front. The politburo has now authorized the secretariat meeting to discuss and take a decision on the new government.

PM Dahal is preparing to seek a vote of confidence on January 10. He was appointed prime minister on December 25 with the support of seven parties including CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center) and Rastriya Swatantra Party.