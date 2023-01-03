Military police take Major General Shahi into custody

Military police have taken Nepal Army Major General Prem Shahi into custody.

According to NA spokesperson Brigadier General Krishna Bhandari, Shahi was taken into custody on Tuesday on the charge of financial irregularities.

“He has been instructed to remain in the barracks for investigation into financial irregularities and other matters. He has been taken to Birendra Sainik Hospital, Chhauni for health check-up,” Bhandari said. “He will be kept in an appropriate place at the Army Headquarters until his investigation is completed.”

Shahi had filed a writ petition against the Army Headquarters and the Defense Ministry at the Supreme Court stating that he still had one year left in his tenure.

Military police have taken him into custody after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the writ petition in his favor. He was set to retire on January 4 due to age limit if the apex court had not extended his tenure.