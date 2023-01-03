Paudel calls for national consensus government

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel has said that parties should make efforts for national consensus government.

Addressing a program organized by the Speakers Forum—an organization of former speakers and deputy speakers—Paudel has called for national consensus government citing political instability.

“Many may think I have said so as NC is in the opposition. But I have called for national consensus government as there has always been instability. It is about time to look for national consensus. We should make efforts for national consensus government,” he stated.

Paudel, who was reportedly set to become president had the coalition of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and other continued, again rued the unraveling of coalition. “We think one thing and another thing happens. Our math doesn’t come right,” he complained pointing how NC voters had voted for Maoist Center and Maoist Center’s for NC.

“We almost had majority. We could have got support of a few more seats. But the coalition was suddenly hijacked.”