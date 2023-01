Nepali Congress (NC) has appointed Ramesh Lekhak the party’s chief whip.

NC President and Parliamentary Party Leader Sher Bahadur Deuba has appointed central member and lawmaker Lekhak the party’s chief whip, according to personal secretary of the parliamentary party leader Keshav Raj Joshi.

Lekhak is considered close to Deuba. He was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Kanchanpur-3 in the recent election.