Independent HoR member Kiran Kumar Sah joins UML

Kiran Kumar Sah, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Rautahat-2 as an independent candidate, has joined CPN-UML.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli ushered Sah in at the former's residence in Balkot.

Sah had joined UML quitting Janata Samajwadi Party two years back. He had contested the recent election as an independent candidate after UML didn't give ticket to him.

He has returned back to UML after winning the election. He was kept in Aam Janata Party recently formed by Prabhu Sah, who had also quit UML and contested the election as an independent candidate, but he refused to join the party.

UML now has 79 seats in the HoR with Kiran Kumar Sah joining the ruling party.