We're discussing unification with JSP: Unified Socialist Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada

CPN (Unified Socialist) has held discussion for unification with Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Talking with reporters at the central office of Unified Socialist where the party’s politburo meeting started from Monday Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada confirmed the dialogue for unification.

“What a good thing he said! To say ‘don’t be surprised if there is unification’ means to keep the mentality. We are still in discussion,” Khatiwada responded when asked about JSP Spokesperson Manish Suman’s comment about discussion for unification with Unified Socialist.

JSP has 12 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) and Unified Socialist 10.

Unified Socialist has been holding politburo meeting to discuss whether to support the current government or not and forge future strategy. It also held standing committee meeting on Saturday and Sunday.