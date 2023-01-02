Dahal urges Election Commission to start process for election of president, vice-president

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has urged the Election Commission to start the process for election of president, vice-president, and vacant National Assembly (NA) member.

PM Dahal told the Election Commission officials so at the Singha Durbar on Monday, according to his secretariat.

“Do initiate necessary process for election of vacant position of one National Assembly member. We will hold discussion among the political parties for election of president and vice-president, and reach a conclusion,” Dahal told the Election Commission officials.

He also thanked the Election Commission officials for successfully holding the local, provincial and federal elections.