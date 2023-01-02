Nembang stakes claim for president

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang has staked claim for the post of president.

The ruling coalition including UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party and other parties has agreed to give the post of president to UML while negotiating on share of spoils.

Nembang, who has been speaker four times in the past, has staked claim for the post of president and clarified that he will not again become speaker after agreement in the coalition to give the post of president and speaker to UML, according to a UML source.

"I don't have to again become speaker as I have become speaker multiple times. There is no way I can stake claim for PM as we have said before the election that we will make party chairman PM," Nembang has been telling leaders close to him. "I have already told the party about the post that will be appropriate for me."

UML and Maoist Center have agreed to take turns for prime minister (PM) and speaker for two and half years each as part of the deal to make Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal PM.