Prabhu Sah forms Aam Janata Party

Lawmaker Prabhu Sah has formed Aam Janata Party.

Sah, who was elected to the House of Representatives from Rautahat-3 as an independent candidate, announced his new party organizing a press conference on Thursday.

A 51-member ad hoc central committee of the party has also been formed under Sah’s chairmanship.

Kiran Sah, another independent lawmaker elected from Rautahat-2, heads the parliamentary department.

Kundan Kushwaha and Chandra Bhushan Sah head the organization department and publicity department, respectively. Former lawmaker Badri Neupane has been made chief of the foreign affairs department.

Prabhu Sah had contested the November 20 elections as an independent candidate from Rautahat-3 despite being given ticket by CPN-UML. He has been elected four times from the constituency.

Sah was a member of the UML standing committee before quitting the party. Sah had stayed in UML after the Supreme Court scrapped the unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7, 2021.