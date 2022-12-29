Oli, Dahal set agenda for coalition's meeting

The meeting of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Prime Minister (PM) and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter’s residence in Khumaltar on Wednesday has set the agenda for meeting of the ruling coalition on Thursday.

The two leaders set the agenda for meeting of the ruling coalition scheduled to be held at Baluwatar on Thursday, according to PM’s Chief Personal Secretary Ramesh Malla.

“Today’s discussion was held on the issues of making public service delivery effective and setting priorities for the government’s policies and programs. Detailed discussion will be held on Thursday,” Malla said.

Oli reached Dahal’s residence for the first time in two years after making Dahal PM on Sunday.

Dahal quit the coalition with NC and Unified Socialist on Sunday and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.