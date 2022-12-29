Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav unanimously elected JSP parliamentary party leader

Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has been unanimously elected Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) parliamentary party leader on Wednesday.

Yadav has been unanimously elected parliamentary party leader after Ashok Rai, who was also staking claim for the post, stepped back, according to JSP lawmaker Naval Kishore Sah.

Yadav, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Bara-2, is confidant of JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav who lost to Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut in the HoR constituency of Saptari-2.

Chairman Yadav had been taking initiative to get Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav elected parliamentary party leader and phoned party lawmakers to get the latter elected even on Wednesday.

JSP has 12 HoR members. The party has supported the current government led by CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal but has not joined the government.