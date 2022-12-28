Dahal seeks Nepal's support for his govt

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has sought support of CPN (Unified Socialist) for his government.

Dahal met Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, who was unhappy with the former for going to negotiate with CPN-UML Chairman KP Shamra Oli without even asking Nepal to accompany him, at Hattiban on Wednesday and made the proposal.

Dahal quit the coalition with NC and Unified Socialist on Sunday and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

Dahal has conceded that it was his mistake to not ask Nepal to accompany him to Oli's residence in Balkot on Sunday and sought Nepal's support for his government during the meeting.

"Dahal asked about my opinion on the current equation and government. I said that there was no reason to look at the current government negatively," Nepal told Setopati about the meeting. "He asked me to support him if my opinion about the government is positive. He stated that he could not ask me to accompany him to Balkot in a hurry and asked me to not take the issue to heart."

Nepal has told Dahal that decision on that will be taken after discussion in the party. "I will put your proposal formally in the party meeting. We will move forward in accordance to what it recommends. You should also put solid proposal," Nepal responded to Dahal.

Nepal has reiterated that the party has adopted the policy of wait and watch regarding the Dahal government and claimed that his party does not go running after posts when asked what the party will do if Dahal proposes respectable sharing of spoils.

He has also stated that he is ready for discussion with Oli about recent political developments. "I have already said that I am ready to welcome Oli at my residence. He has not said that he wants to meet me. I have not received that message."

He has revealed that he has been holding dialogue with the second rung UML leaders though.