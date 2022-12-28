NC lawmaker Tek Bahadur Gurung suspended

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Tek Bahadur Gurung has been suspended.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat issuing a notice on Tuesday has stated that Gurung, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Manang, has been suspended as the corruption case lodged against him by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is sub judice at the Special Court.

He has been suspended as per the legal provision of automatic suspension until acquittal from the corruption case, according to the Secretariat.