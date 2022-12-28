NC calls central committee meeting for Jan 6

Nepali Congress has called a meeting of its central committee for Friday.

According to NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel, the meeting will take place at 1 PM on Friday, January 6 at the party’s central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur.

The party has asked the members and office-bearers of the central committee to attend the meeting.

Paudel said that the meeting will review the recently held House of Representatives and provincial assembly elections and will also discuss contemporary politics and other issues.