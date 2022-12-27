Home Minister Lamichhane seeks update on case of Nirmala Panta upon assuming office

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has sought update on the case of rape and murder of Nirmala Panta of Kanchanpur immediately upon assuming office on Monday.

“Do also update on the incident of Nirmala Panta,” Lamichhane instructed Home Secretary Binod Singh while assuming office. “Update to me. Do write about the decision to take maximum initiative for justice on that incident,”

The case of rape and murder of Panta has yet to be closed despite the government forming multiple committees for investigation.

The body of 13-year-old Panta of Bhimdutta municipality 2, who had gone to her friend Roshani Bam’s home for study on July 26, 2018, was found at a sugarcane field the next day. She was found to have been murdered after rape.