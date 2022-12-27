PM Dahal, ministers sworn in (Pictures)

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been sworn in as the country’s new prime minister.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Dahal amid a ceremony at the Sheetal Niwas on Monday afternoon.

PM Dahal then administered the oath of office and secrecy to three deputy prime ministers -- Bishnu Paudel, Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Rabi Lamichhane.

Paudel is DPM and Finance Minister in the eight-member Cabinet, while Shrestha is DPM and Physical Infrastructure Minister, and Lamichhane is DPM and Home Minister.

Jwala Kumari Sah, Damodar Bhandari and Rajendra Rai of UML, and Abdul Khan of CK Raut-led Janamat Party were also sworn in as ministers. However, they have not been assigned any ministries yet.

Here are some pictures of the swearing-in ceremony.