Guru seeks Deuba's resignation after coalition unravels

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Guru Raj Ghimire has demanded resignation of Sher Bahadur Deuba from both party president and parliamentary party leader.

Pointing that Deuba took the decision to forge electoral alliance even when party leaders were against it and then failed to save the ruling coalition after the election Ghimire has sought Deuba's resignation from both the posts on moral grounds.

"Congress President and Parliamentary Party Leader Sher Bahadur Deuba should immediately resign from both the posts on moral grounds. Why was the coalition continued when friends in the party said coalition is wrong yesterday and why it could not be saved today?" Ghimire has tweeted.

He has added that special general convention will be called soon if Deuba doesn't resign.

He has also questioned the role of lackeys and greed toward power in ending the coalition.

A meeting of UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party at the residence of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli in Balkot on Sunday decided to make Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal the next PM.

UML has 78 seats, Maoist Center 32, Rastriya Swatantra Party 20, RPP 14, JSP 12, Janamat Party six and Nagarik Unmukti Party four.

Dahal earlier on Sunday left the meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar in anger after Deuba refused to make him PM first. Dahal then reached Balkot and forged a new coalition with UML and other parties.