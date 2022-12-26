Dahal, Oli to take turns as PM

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have agreed to take turns as prime minister (PM).

The two leaders have reached gentleman’s agreement to equally share the five-year term in front of leaders of seven parties including Maoist Center and UML. There has been no written agreement but Dahal will serve for the first two and a half years and Oli for the rest of the term.

A meeting of UML, Maoist Center, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party at the residence of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli in Balkot on Sunday decided to make Dahal the next PM.

UML has 78 seats, Maoist Center 32, Rastriya Swatantra Party 20, RPP 14, JSP 12, Janamat Party six and Nagarik Unmukti Party four.

Dahal earlier left the meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar in anger after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first. Dahal then reached Balkot and forged a new coalition with UML and other parties.