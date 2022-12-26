Balkot meeting agrees to make Dahal prime minister

A meeting held at the residence of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at Balkot on Sunday has agreed to make CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal the next prime minister.

The meeting between the top leaders of CPN-UML, Maoist Center, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janata Samajwadi Party and Janamat Party reached an agreement to make Dahal the prime minister, a leader who attended the meeting told Setopati.

The President’s Office has already been informed about the meeting’s decision to make Dahal the prime minister, the leader added.